Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Gets another pick

Kuechly made 10 tackles (nine solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

Kuechly has now picked off a pass in consecutive games, adding extra value to his usually high tackle tally. The linebacker again paced the Panthers in stops Sunday, bringing his total to 72 through seven games this season.

