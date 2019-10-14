Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Grabs an interception

Kuechly made six tackles (four solo) and picked off a pass in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Kuechly posted his lowest tackling output of the season, but compensated by defending a pair of passes, including his interception. As the Panthers now enter their bye week, Kuechly leads the team with 62 stops to go with five passes defended and his one pick, but is yet to record a sack.