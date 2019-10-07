Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Hits double digits again

Kuechly logged 12 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

Kuechly led the Panthers in stops once again, and also defended a pass for good measure. Through five weeks, the linebacker now sports 56 tackles, topping the league in the category.

