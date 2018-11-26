Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Hits double figures again

Kuechly made 12 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Kuechly's team-leading total included 2.5 stops for loss. It marked his fifth double-digit tackling performance of the season and his second in as many weeks, bringing his total to 95 on the year.

