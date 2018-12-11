Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Hits double figures

Kuechly finished with 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.

Kuechly's total included 2.5 stops for loss. Although the Panthers have experienced quite the slump lately, Kuechly has posted double-digit tackles three times over their current five-game losing streak. Overall, that production has brought his total to 111 stops with three games left in the regular season.

