Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads Panthers in stops

Kuechly finished with 13 tackles (11 solo) and batted a pass in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.

Kuechly paced the Panthers in tackles, with his total including two stops for loss. The All-Pro linebacker has now posted double-digit tackles in four of his last five games, bringing his season tally to 124 with two contests remaining.

