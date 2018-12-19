Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads Panthers in stops
Kuechly finished with 13 tackles (11 solo) and batted a pass in Monday night's 12-9 loss to the Saints.
Kuechly paced the Panthers in tackles, with his total including two stops for loss. The All-Pro linebacker has now posted double-digit tackles in four of his last five games, bringing his season tally to 124 with two contests remaining.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Hits double figures•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovers fumble against Bucs•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Hits double figures again•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts 11 tackles in loss•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Tallies eight tackles•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Season-high 14 tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...