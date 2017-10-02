Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads Panthers with 14 tackles

Kuechly finished with 14 tackles (12 solo) in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.

Kuechly's game-high total included one tackle for loss. Considering his track record, it was unusual to see Kuechly post single-digit tackles in each of Carolina's first three games. However, following Sunday's performance, the stalwart has now snapped that streak ahead of Week 5's visit to Detroit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories