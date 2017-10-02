Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads Panthers with 14 tackles
Kuechly finished with 14 tackles (12 solo) in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.
Kuechly's game-high total included one tackle for loss. Considering his track record, it was unusual to see Kuechly post single-digit tackles in each of Carolina's first three games. However, following Sunday's performance, the stalwart has now snapped that streak ahead of Week 5's visit to Detroit.
