Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads team in tackles
Kuechly finished the 2018 regular season with 130 tackles (93 solo), two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 16 games played.
Kuechly played his first full season since the 2014 campaign, easing recent concerns over his health. In suiting up for all 16 contests, Kuechly comfortably led the Panthers in tackles and ranked eighth league-wide in the category. While his per-game tackling average was slightly below his career mark, Kuechly still hit double figures on seven occasions. With a hand in forcing a few turnovers as well, Kuechly maintained his status as an elite IDP option. Although he'll miss long-time running mate Thomas Davis next season, there's nothing to suggest Kuechly won't remain one of the best linebackers around.
