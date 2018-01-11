Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads team in tackles
Kuechly finished with 125 tackles (74 solo), three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 15 games this season.
Kuechly missed nine games over the previous two seasons due to concussions, and although his lone absence this term was for the same reason, his relatively improved health saw him total at least 40 more tackles than any of his teammates. While this season marked the first time Kuechly averaged fewer than nine tackles per game, his 125 stops still ranked tenth league-wide. Additionally, he played a hand in forcing six turnovers, tying his high mark for a campaign. Thanks to such production, the 26-year-old was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in six years since entering the league, evidencing just how dominant of a player he's become.
