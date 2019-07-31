Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leaves practice field early

Kuechly (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's practice early, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ron Rivera attributed the star linebacker's early exit to "just being overly cautious" after he was caught in a pileup, according to Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site. Given Kuechly's history of head injuries, it's likely that the Panthers will continue taking a cautious approach to his participation in practice whenever necessary.

