Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Likely playing Thursday
Kuechly is expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest at New England, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Kuechly was removed from an early training camp session after he was caught in a pileup, spurring concerns about his notable history with concussions. An ensuing absence from practice was then called a scheduled day off by coach Ron Rivera. Kuechly didn't take the field during the Panthers' first two exhibitions, so an appearance Thursday will be his first in the defense's new 3-4 alignment. There's not much worry about a downtick in his tackle count, which has dipped below a 145-stop pace (per 16 games) just once in seven pro seasons.
