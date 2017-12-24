Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes 10 stops in win
Kuechly finished with eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.
Kuechly's total included one tackle for loss and trailed only Kurt Coleman for Carolina's team lead. With just next Sunday's trip to Atlanta remaining, Kuechly sports 115 tackles this regular season.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Best performance of season Sunday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovers fumble in loss•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Scores second career touchdown•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Gets another interception•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Paces team in tackles•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Collects two turnovers in return•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...