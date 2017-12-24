Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes 10 stops in win

Kuechly finished with eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Kuechly's total included one tackle for loss and trailed only Kurt Coleman for Carolina's team lead. With just next Sunday's trip to Atlanta remaining, Kuechly sports 115 tackles this regular season.

