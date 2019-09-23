Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes 10 tackles

Kuechly posted 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Kuechly trailed only Shaq Thompson for Carolina's team lead in stops. Following a massive, 18-tackle performance in Week 2, Kuechly's second straight game with double digits now brings his total to 36 stops through three games.

