Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes eight stops
Kuechly finished with eight tackles (four solo) and defended a pass in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.
Kuechly also shared a tackle for loss in Sunday's performance, which saw him play all 77 defensive snaps.
