Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes eight tackles

Kuechly finished with eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.

Kuechly also defended a pass, but his contributions were not enough to prevent a blowout loss. The linebacker sports 20 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble so far this season.

