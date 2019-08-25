Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes preseason appearance
Kuechly made one tackle in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.
Kuechly sat out Carolina's first two exhibition tilts, but featured for 19 snaps in Thursday's outing. That experience should now have him fully prepped for the regular season, when he'll look to put together a seventh Pro-Bowl campaign as the heartbeat of the Panthers defense.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Likely playing Thursday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Routine day off•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Sits Thursday's practice•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leaves practice field early•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Finds himself in new role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...