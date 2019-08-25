Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Makes preseason appearance

Kuechly made one tackle in Thursday night's 10-3 preseason loss to the Patriots.

Kuechly sat out Carolina's first two exhibition tilts, but featured for 19 snaps in Thursday's outing. That experience should now have him fully prepped for the regular season, when he'll look to put together a seventh Pro-Bowl campaign as the heartbeat of the Panthers defense.

More News
Our Latest Stories