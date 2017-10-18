Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Misses practice Wednesday

Kuechly (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

While Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Kuechly is advancing in the concussion protocol, a long history of head injuries could make it difficult for the star linebacker to avoid an absence, even with the assistance of a few extra days after the Panthers played on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. David Mayo would replace Kuechly as the starting middle linebacker Sunday in Chicago, with outside linebackers Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson getting most of the nickel snaps.