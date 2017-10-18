Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Misses practice Wednesday
Kuechly (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
While Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Kuechly is advancing in the concussion protocol, a long history of head injuries could make it difficult for the star linebacker to avoid an absence, even with the assistance of a few extra days after the Panthers played on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. David Mayo would replace Kuechly as the starting middle linebacker Sunday in Chicago, with outside linebackers Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson getting most of the nickel snaps.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Advancing in concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Not cleared of concussion•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Will not return•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Tallies eight tackles•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Leads Panthers with 14 tackles•
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...