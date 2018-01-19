Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Missing Pro Bowl with minor undisclosed injury

Kuechly will miss the 2018 Pro Bowl due to a minor unspecified injury, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kuechly's injury is not deemed to be serious. The star linebacker will therefore miss his first Pro Bowl since his sophomore season after recording 125 tackles in 2017. Given that training camp is many months away, Kuechly's injury should not affect his availability for the 2018 season.

