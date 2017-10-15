Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Not cleared of concussion

Kuechly remains in the concussion protocol and his status hasn't changed since he was first diagnosed with the head injury during Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

An earlier report from Adam Schefter of ESPN indicated that the four-time All-Pro linebacker passed concussion tests following his removal from Thursday's game, but with the Panthers refuting that report, it appears Kuechly's status for the Week 7 matchup with the Bears is still on shaky ground. Kuechly, who suffered the injury upon colliding with Eagles guard Brandon Brooks, has sustained at least four documented concussions during his career, which could prompt the Panthers to take extra caution with him even if he passes through all phases of the league protocol before next Sunday's contest.