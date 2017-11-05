Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Paces team in tackles

Kuechly recorded 11 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Kuechly led Carolina in tackles, posting his second double-digit output of the season while doing so. Through eight games played, the swarming linebacker now sports 65 stops, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

