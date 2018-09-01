Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Part of contract turned into signing bonus
The Panthers and Kuechly agreed to convert $6.8 million of his contract into a signing bonus Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The development opens up $5.1 million in cap space for the 2018 season. After spending much of the offseason recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Kuechly is poised to uphold his standard as one of the top IDPs, with 100-plus tackles guaranteed as long as he avoids a long-term injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Cleared for camp•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Still on schedule with rehab•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Expected back for training camp•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Rehab continues•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Missing Pro Bowl with minor undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...