Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Part of contract turned into signing bonus

The Panthers and Kuechly agreed to convert $6.8 million of his contract into a signing bonus Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The development opens up $5.1 million in cap space for the 2018 season. After spending much of the offseason recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Kuechly is poised to uphold his standard as one of the top IDPs, with 100-plus tackles guaranteed as long as he avoids a long-term injury.

