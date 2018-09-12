Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Participates in practice Wednesday

Kuechly (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Keuchly played through a hyperextended knee during the Panther's season-opening victory over the Cowboys, logging 13 combined tackles. Carolina's star linebacker appears to have recovered from the minor knee issue, and should be expected to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday.

