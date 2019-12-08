Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Piles up tackles

Kuechly posted 11 tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

Kuechnly posted his fifth double-digit tackling performance of the season, bringing him to 114 stops on the season. While it will be tough to reach a new career high in the category this season -- his current best is 165 stops during his rookie season -- Kuechly's in prime position to put up his best number since the 2014 campaign.

