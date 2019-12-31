Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Places fifth in tackles
Kuechly, who made six tackles in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, finishes up the 2019 campaign with 144 stops (81 solo) and two interceptions in 16 games played.
Kuechly's total saw him finish fifth league-wide in tackles and surprisingly marked his best tally since 2014. Of course, the All-Pro linebacker had dealt with injuries since then, but in playing all 16 games for the second straight season, Kuechly again led the Panthers in stops. Unlike years prior, however, he didn't make any sacks, but did defend a career-high 12 passes, including a pair of interceptions. The 28-year-old is under contract for two more years in Carolina, where he figures to remain as one of the NFL's most productive defensive players in 2020.
