Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Plays through minor knee injury

Kuechly hyperextended his knee during Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Kuechly suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter but still managed to finish out the contest. He'll probably show up on the injury report ahead of a Week 2 game against the Falcons.

