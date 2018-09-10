Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Plays through minor knee injury
Kuechly hyperextended his knee during Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Kuechly suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter but still managed to finish out the contest. He'll probably show up on the injury report ahead of a Week 2 game against the Falcons.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Part of contract turned into signing bonus•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Cleared for camp•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Still on schedule with rehab•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Expected back for training camp•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Rehab continues•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...