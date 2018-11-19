Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts 11 tackles in loss
Kuechly recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Kuechly has reliably tallied tackles this season, averaging over eight per game, but he's done little else to bolster his IDP stats. Looking ahead, Kuechly and the Panthers host the Seahawks in Week 12.
