Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts nine tackles

Kuechly finished with nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.

Kuechly's team-leading total included two tackles for loss, and came while he welcomed partner-in-crime Thomas Davis back from suspension. Through five games, the ever-productive Kuechly has amassed 38 stops, one sack and an interception.

