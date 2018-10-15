Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts nine tackles
Kuechly finished with nine tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.
Kuechly's team-leading total included two tackles for loss, and came while he welcomed partner-in-crime Thomas Davis back from suspension. Through five games, the ever-productive Kuechly has amassed 38 stops, one sack and an interception.
