Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Practicing, but remains under protocol
Kuechly (concussion) is taking part in the Panthers' practice Wednesday, but remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kuechly seems to be making progress from the concussion he sustained in the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Eagles, but it appears he's yet to receive clearance from an independent neurologist to return to game action. It's likely that he'll continue to work out with the team throughout the week, though Kuechly will need to pass the final phase of the concussion protocol in order to get the green light for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
