Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Racks up 17 tackles

Kuechly had 17 tackles (eight solo) and two tackles for loss, including one for a safety, in Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Kuechly also had a pass breakup as he once again played every defensive snap. The 28-year-old looks to be his usual self through the first two games of the season.

