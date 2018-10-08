Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Records first sack of season
Kuechly posted three tackles (two solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over the Giants.
Kuechly's three tackles represented his lowest output in any game over the past two seasons. He made up for the lackluster performance with his first sack of the year. He'll look to bounce back against the Redskins in Week 6.
