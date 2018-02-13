Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Kuechly, who missed the 2018 Pro Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, is recovering from right shoulder surgery, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kuechly only missed one game in 2017 due to a concussion but popped up on the injury report ahead of the Panthers' Week 15 contest against the Packers with an undisclosed shoulder injury. However, it isn't clear if that issue is related to this recent procedure, especially since Kuechly didn't miss a single snap in any game thereafter. It isn't certain if the five-time All-Pro will be ready for offseason workouts in May.