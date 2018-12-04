Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovers fumble against Bucs
Kuechly posted five tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Kuechly's total included 2.5 tackles for loss and he also was credited with two passes defended. Surprisingly, Kuechly finished fourth on the Panthers in stops, with running mate Thomas Davis leading the team with eight.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Hits double figures again•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts 11 tackles in loss•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Tallies eight tackles•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Season-high 14 tackles Sunday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts nine tackles•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Records first sack of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...