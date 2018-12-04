Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovers fumble against Bucs

Kuechly posted five tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Kuechly's total included 2.5 tackles for loss and he also was credited with two passes defended. Surprisingly, Kuechly finished fourth on the Panthers in stops, with running mate Thomas Davis leading the team with eight.

