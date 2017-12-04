Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Recovers fumble in loss
Kuechly finished with nine tackles (eight solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.
Kuechly led the Panthers in stops once again, bringing his tally to 89 this season. With a fumble recovery during the second quarter, the linebacker has now helped Carolina force five turnovers, as he sports three interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.
