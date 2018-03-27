Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Rehab continues

Kuechly (shoulder) will continue rehab through OTAs and possibly minicamp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kuechly is working alongside the Panthers' training staff and Julius Peppers, who is also nursing a torn labrum on his right shoulder. Although he may not participate in offseason programs, it is still the expectation that the linebacker will be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

