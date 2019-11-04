Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Relatively quiet in win

Kuechly finished with six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Kuechly matched his season low in stops, with both of those six-tackle outings coming over the past three weeks. Although he also defended a pass Sunday, he'll look to up his tackling output to its usual level in Week 10 at the Packers.

