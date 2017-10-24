Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Remains in concussion protocol

Kuechly is still in concussion protocol Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Kuechly was scheduled to meet with an independent neurologist Monday, which was a sign that he may be close to being out of the concussion protocol. However, it looks like the linebacker is still showing some symptoms, as he is yet to be fully cleared. Expect an update on Kuechly's status to come when the team resumes practice Wednesday.

