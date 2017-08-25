Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Returns for dress rehearsal

Kuechly (ribs) returned for Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars, finishing with five tackles (four solo).

Kuechly sat out Carolina's second exhibition tilt with sore ribs, but the team's defensive star was back out there as his productive self Thursday. While avoiding injuries is something Kuechly -- who has missed nine contests over the past two seasons -- will be focused on this year, his per-game tackling output ranks among the best in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories