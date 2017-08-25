Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Returns for dress rehearsal
Kuechly (ribs) returned for Thursday's preseason game versus the Jaguars, finishing with five tackles (four solo).
Kuechly sat out Carolina's second exhibition tilt with sore ribs, but the team's defensive star was back out there as his productive self Thursday. While avoiding injuries is something Kuechly -- who has missed nine contests over the past two seasons -- will be focused on this year, his per-game tackling output ranks among the best in the league.
