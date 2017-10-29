Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Returns from one-game absence

Kuechly (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay.

An independent neurologist cleared Kuechly of concussion symptoms by week's end, ensuring just one absence as a result of his most-recent head injury. He's a must-start IDP, when healthy, but his history with concussions leaves him one hit away from yet another visit to the protocol.

