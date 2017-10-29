Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Returns from one-game absence
Kuechly (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay.
An independent neurologist cleared Kuechly of concussion symptoms by week's end, ensuring just one absence as a result of his most-recent head injury. He's a must-start IDP, when healthy, but his history with concussions leaves him one hit away from yet another visit to the protocol.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Still needs clearance from neurologist•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Trending toward return•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Practicing, but remains under protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Seeing independent neurologist•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...