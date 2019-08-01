Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Routine day off
Coach Ron Rivera noted that Kuechly's absence from practice Thursday was a scheduled day off, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Kuechly has endured concussion issues in the past, but he played all 16 games last season, en route to racking up a fantasy-friendly 130 tackles, to go along with two sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception.
