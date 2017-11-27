Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Scores second career touchdown
Kuechly registered nine tackles (four solo) and returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.
Kuechly tied partner Thomas Davis for Carolina's team lead in stops, but his fourth-quarter fumble return allowed him to steal the show. Following that performance, Kuechly now boasts 80 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown on the campaign.
