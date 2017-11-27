Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Scores second career touchdown

Kuechly registered nine tackles (four solo) and returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.

Kuechly tied partner Thomas Davis for Carolina's team lead in stops, but his fourth-quarter fumble return allowed him to steal the show. Following that performance, Kuechly now boasts 80 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown on the campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop