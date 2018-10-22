Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Season-high 14 tackles Sunday
Kuechly recorded 14 tackles (12 solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.
Kuechly has been up and down in fantasy this season. He's averaging 12 tackles a game the past two weeks and will be a solid fantasy option if he maintains close to that pace. His sack Sunday gives him two on the year, one short of his career high. Looking ahead, he and the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 8.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Posts nine tackles•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Records first sack of season•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Snags interception Sunday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Records eight tackles in losing effort•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Plays through minor knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
We're halfway through the Fantasy regular season, what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...