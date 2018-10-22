Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Season-high 14 tackles Sunday

Kuechly recorded 14 tackles (12 solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.

Kuechly has been up and down in fantasy this season. He's averaging 12 tackles a game the past two weeks and will be a solid fantasy option if he maintains close to that pace. His sack Sunday gives him two on the year, one short of his career high. Looking ahead, he and the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 8.

