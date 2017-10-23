Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Seeing independent neurologist

Kuechly (concussion) is visiting an independent neurologist Monday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Head coach Ron Rivera relayed the news, which implies Kuechly is in the final phase of the concussion protocol. If Kuechly is cleared, he'll be in line for his first full practice since Week 6 prep. Despite missing one game with yet another head injury, he continues to pace the Panthers in tackles with 46, 29 of them solo.