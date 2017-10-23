Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Seeing independent neurologist
Kuechly (concussion) is visiting an independent neurologist Monday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Head coach Ron Rivera relayed the news, which implies Kuechly is in the final phase of the concussion protocol. If Kuechly is cleared, he'll be in line for his first full practice since Week 6 prep. Despite missing one game with yet another head injury, he continues to pace the Panthers in tackles with 46, 29 of them solo.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Won't play against Bears•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Doesn't practice again Thursday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Takes part in individual drills•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Advancing in concussion protocol•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Not cleared of concussion•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...