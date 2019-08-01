Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Sits Thursday practice

Kuechly is being held out of practice Thursday after leaving with an unspecified injury Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers appear to be taking an overly cautious approach here, as Keuchly will take a seat alongside several veterans. Consider the linebacker day-to-day as he recovers from what appears to be a minor injury sustained in a pile-up during Wednesday's session.

More News
Our Latest Stories