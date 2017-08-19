Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Sitting with sore ribs

Kuechly will miss Saturday's preseason game against the Titans as a precautionary measure to protect his sore ribs, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kuechly's return to the field for the team's first preseason contest was a good sign and it appears his absence from the second tilt is simply the product of protecting him and ensuring he's healthy moving forward. Sore ribs likely won't cost him any regular season time, but it's still worth monitoring the situation.