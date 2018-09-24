Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Snags interception Sunday
Kuechly posted five tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over Cincinnati.
Kuechly's five tackles were his fewest of the season but his interception was his first of the year. He and the Panthers have a bye week upcoming and will next see the field in Week 5 against the Giants.
