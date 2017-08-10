Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Starting in preseason opener

Kuechly (back) was a starter in the Panthers' preseason opener Wednesday against the Texans, Joe Person of the team's official site reports.

Kuechly dealt with tightness in his lower back during May's OTAs, but there hasn't been anything to suggest that issue has lingered into training camp. The fact the Panthers allowed him to play in a meaningless preseason game confirms as much.

