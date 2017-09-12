Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Starts season with interception
Kuechly registered seven tackles (five solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.
Kuechly tied teammate Thomas Davis to lead the Panthers in total tackles. While he's long established himself as one of the league's best at racking up stops, Kuechly added his first interception since Week 2 of last season, which also came versus San Francisco. Arguably more importantly, though, Kuechly was shown to be wearing an experimental collar around his neck. According to the Charlotte Observer, the piece of equipment is designed to prevent concussions, something that has hurt Kuechly in recent seasons. With the All-Pro's health being the only concern with his fantasy stock, news that he's going to extra lengths to ensure he's protected is certainly noteworthy.
More News
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Returns for dress rehearsal•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Sitting with sore ribs•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Dealing with lower-back tightness•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Fully cleared for offseason program•
-
Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Will return in spring•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...