Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Starts season with interception

Kuechly registered seven tackles (five solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday's season opener against the 49ers.

Kuechly tied teammate Thomas Davis to lead the Panthers in total tackles. While he's long established himself as one of the league's best at racking up stops, Kuechly added his first interception since Week 2 of last season, which also came versus San Francisco. Arguably more importantly, though, Kuechly was shown to be wearing an experimental collar around his neck. According to the Charlotte Observer, the piece of equipment is designed to prevent concussions, something that has hurt Kuechly in recent seasons. With the All-Pro's health being the only concern with his fantasy stock, news that he's going to extra lengths to ensure he's protected is certainly noteworthy.