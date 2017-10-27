Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Still needs clearance from neurologist
Kuechly is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, and he still needs clearance from an independent neurologist, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kuechly is expected to get the necessary clearance after fully participating in practice all week. His concussion history does add an element of concern, but everything points to a Sunday return. The Panthers should have official word on his availability by Saturday.
