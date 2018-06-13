Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Still on schedule with rehab

Kuechly (shoulder) said his rehab is on schedule and he still hopes to be ready for training camp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kuechly missed the entire offseason program while recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Panthers likely will encourage a cautious timeline for him returning to practice, as the seventh-year pro has nothing to prove besides his health. Kuechly is elite in both real-life and IDP terms, but he hasn't played a 16-game season since 2014.