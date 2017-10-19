Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Takes part in individual drills
Kuechly (concussion) was able to go through individual drills on the field during Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Kuechly remained on the sideline for team drills during the portion of practice that was made available to the media, but his return to the field in any capacity represents a step forward in his recovery from the concussion, which he sustained in the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Eagles. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera cautioned that it was still too early to predict if Kuechly would clear the concussion protocol before Sunday's game against the Bears, but if he's available for the contest, the linebacker's reps could be limited. Given the multiple concussions Kuechly has sustained since entering the league in 2012, Rivera hinted that the team could take a conservative approach with the three-time All-Pro's snap count once he's cleared to return.
